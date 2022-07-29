No foul play suspected after human remains found in Oakville last December: Manitoba RCMP

Police say there was no foul play involved with human remains that were found on a rural property in Oakville, Man., last December, RCMP say.



The remains were discovered and reported to police Dec. 21 at a property in the community, about 50 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

At the time, police said the remains were "not historic in nature," suggesting they were relatively recent. The RCMP's major crime services took over the investigation, with help from the forensic identification unit.

The investigation determined the remains are those of a previous female resident who lived at the house, RCMP said in an update Friday. Her death was not reported to authorities.

The investigation is now closed, RCMP said.

More from CBC Manitoba:

