Human remains found in rural area west of Winnipeg

RCMP have blocked off a section of a rural property west of Winnipeg after human remains were found there on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they were called just after 2 p.m. to a property in the community of Oakville, about 50 kilometres west of the city.

Officers confirmed the presence of human remains outside a residence and secured the scene.

The RCMP's major crime services has taken control of the investigation and the forensic identification unit is also there.

Police have not provided more specific details about the location of the remains, or how they were found or by whom.

All they would say is the remains are "not historic in nature," which means they are relatively recent.

The investigation is in the early stages and more information will be provided when it is available, RCMP said.

