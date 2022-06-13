Kayaker finds human remains on Lake Winnipeg shore

A kayaker discovered human remains on the bank of Lake Winnipeg near Road 103 N. in the Grand Marais area on the weekend, RCMP say.

Red River North RCMP were told something that looked like human remains was found on Saturday in a spot only accessible by boat.

Officers and a forensic anthropologist boated to the site and confirmed the remains were human, an RCMP news release said.

Police have not confirmed the identity of the person and are awaiting autopsy results.

The remains were found near Sunset Beach, which is at the end of Road 103 N. and is frequented by kite surfers and kayakers from nearby cottages.

