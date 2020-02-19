Human remains found after rural Manitoba house fire identified as 74-year-old man

The person found dead after a house fire in Newdale, Man., was a 74-year-old man, police say.

Wasagaming RCMP were called to a home in Newdale, Man., about 225 kilometres west of Winnipeg, at 5:40 a.m. Friday.

Once the fire was brought under control and extinguished, firefighters went into the home and found unidentified human remains.

The remains were taken to Winnipeg and the man was identified after an autopsy on Tuesday.

The man was the only one in the home at the time of the fire and the cause of the fire is unknown, RCMP said in a news release on Wednesday.

The man's cause of death doesn't appear to be suspicious, RCMP said.