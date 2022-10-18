Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Human remains found after house fire in west-central Manitoba

Firefighters discovered human remains Monday after extinguishing flames at a house in Birch River, northwest of Dauphin.

Investigators still working to identify remains, determine cause of fire

A fire truck is seen in a 2020 file photo. On Monday afternoon, firefighters found a home inside a home on Lorne Avenue in Birch River. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Firefighters discovered human remains after extinguishing flames at a house in west-central Manitoba on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the fire just before 5 p.m. on Lorne Avenue in Birch River, about 160 kilometres northwest of Dauphin.

Once the flames were put out, firefighters entered the home found the remains, which are unidentified at this time, a Tuesday news release from RCMP states.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by RCMP.

