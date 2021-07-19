Officers find human remains while searching for Clifford Joseph

RCMP say officers searching for Clifford Joseph found human remains near Stead, Man., Sunday morning.

The remains were discovered by officers with the Manitoba RCMP's search and rescue team, says a news release.

The identity of the person found has not yet been determined, but additional information will be released as it becomes available, the release says.

Stead is a rural community in eastern Manitoba near Lake Winnipeg, about 78 km northeast of Winnipeg.

Joseph has been missing since June 7. Though his body has not been found, RCMP have said they believe he is dead based on evidence they've discovered.

His 1997 Ford Ranger was found abandoned in a rural area of Manitoba off Road 44 East on the day he was last seen.

Police named Joseph's neighbour Eric Wildman as a suspect in Joseph's disappearance on June 12.

Wildman was arrested after a week-long manhunt that ended in a shootout outside a residence in Belleville, Ont.