Hydro worker discovers human remains at site northeast of Winnipeg

A Manitoba Hydro worker made a grim discovery Monday morning just outside of Winnipeg: human remains.

RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre says officers were called just before 11:30 a.m. to a rural area near the CP Rail line northeast of the city — about one kilometre east of the bedroom community of Oakbank.

The remains appear to be that of an adult, and have been there for some time, possibly a decade, Manaigre said Tuesday.

Officers from the Springfield Police Service and CP Police Service, along with RCMP investigators specializing in forensics and anthropology searched the site throughout the afternoon and evening.

The investigation will take some time because an autopsy must still be done, Manaigre says.

