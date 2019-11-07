Human remains found near Brandon last month identified as missing man
Human remains discovered near Brandon, Man. last month have been identified as a man missing since May, RCMP said in a news release.
Jason Riley, 46, was reported missing to the Brandon Police Service on May 8. RCMP said his remains were found on Oct. 26 in a wooded area close to Highway 1A in the rural municipality of Cornwallis, which is about nine kilometres southeast of Brandon.
Riley's cause of death has not been determined. Blue Hills RCMP and the chief medical examiner's office continue to investigate.
