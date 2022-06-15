Human remains found at Brady Road landfill

Winnipeg police have found human remains at the Brady Road landfill.

Police have been searching the landfill for remains of Rebecca Contois, whose partial remains were found on May 16 in North Kildonan.

CBC News has not confirmed that the remains found at the landfill are connected to Contois's case.

Winnipeg police will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. to provide more information about the investigation. CBC News will live stream the news conference here.

In May, police said there may be more victims connected to the investigation.

Soon after the 24-year-old's partial remains were discovered outside an apartment building on Edison Avenue in May, police secured an area of the Brady Road landfill, just south of Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway.

Poor weather and preparation work delayed the start of the search until June 2.

Rebecca Contois, 24, was a member of Crane River First Nation and grew up in Winnipeg. (Submitted by Darryl Contois)

Jeremy Anthony Micheal Skibicki, 35, has been charged with first-degree murder in Contois's death.

Contois was a member of Crane River First Nation and grew up in Winnipeg. She is one of three First Nations women killed in Winnipeg in a two-week span last month.

Doris Trout, 25, was found dead in an apartment lobby on Kennedy Avenue in downtown Winnipeg on May 19, days after Contois was found dead. Tessa Perry, a mother of four, was found critically injured at a home in The Maples on May 28 and later died.