Human remains discovered after fire in small Manitoba town

A fire in the community of Powerview-Pine Falls led to the discovery of human remains in an old vacant building on Wednesday.

Emergency crews responded just before 6 a.m. to a fire in the former office building that served the long-since demolished paper mill, RCMP said.

The building is just off Pine Street, the main route through the community of 1,300 people, which is about 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

When crews arrived the building was engulfed in flames, RCMP said.

Once it was extinguished and firefighters went inside to look for hot spots, they found the remains, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

RCMP and Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate.

