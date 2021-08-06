Human remains found inside burned vehicle west of Winnipeg

Human remains were found in the driver's seat of a burned vehicle west of Winnipeg on Thursday night, RCMP say.

Police were called just before 10 p.m. with a report about a vehicle, believed to have someone inside, burning in the middle of North School Road in the small community of Oakville, about 60 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

When officers arrived, the vehicle was already severely burned. The remains of a person were found inside, a Friday news release from RCMP stated.

An investigation has determined the vehicle was southbound on North School Road when it went off the road and into the ditch.

It then returned to the road, but noises could be heard coming from the vehicle before it came to a rest in the middle of the road, police said.

That's when a fire ignited in the engine compartment, according to RCMP.

No information on the person's identity has been released by RCMP, who do not believe any criminality was involved in the incident.

A forensic collision reconstructionist is helping with the ongoing investigation.

