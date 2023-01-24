RCMP identify homicide victim after human remains found outside Brandon, Man., in October

Mounties in western Manitoba are treating the discovery of human remains last fall as a homicide.

In early October 2022, Blue Hills RCMP found the remains in a rural area just outside of Brandon, Man., in the rural municipality of Cornwallis. An investigation was immediately launched, according to new release from Manitoba RCMP issued Tuesday.

A forensic anthropologist from Brandon University was involved in the investigation, which attempted to identify the victim's remains and determine a cause of death.

The remains were identified this month as those of James Vernon Giesbrecht, 37, from Brandon.

The Brandon Police Service reported Giesbrecht as missing on Dec. 12, 2022, but he had not been seen or in contact with family since Oct. 16, 2022.

Giesbrecht's family believed he might have been living in a homeless encampment around Brandon, according to Brandon police.

Manitoba RCMP have opened up a tip line, asking anyone who encountered Giesbrecht in late September and early October to come forward. (Submitted by RCMP)

Manitoba RCMP have opened up a tip line, asking anyone who might have seen Giesbrecht to come forward.

"The tip line has been opened as investigators believe a number of people had contact with James in late September and early October. Additionally, it is believed these individuals have critical information that could help move the investigation forward," an email from a Manitoba RCMP media relations spokesperson said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the RCMP by calling the major crimes tip line at 1-431-489-8110.

More from CBC Manitoba: