Human remains discovered near Brandon

Blue Hills RCMP are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area in the rural municipality of Cornwallis on Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:25 p.m., officers responded to a call from a man who said he came across a bone that he believed was human while hunting in the area, RCMP said in a Monday news release.

The RM of Cornwallis is located about 194 kilometres west of Winnipeg and surrounds the City of Brandon, south of the Trans-Canada.

Officers attended the scene and, with the help of police dogs and the RCMP search and rescue team, found more human bones in the area close to Highway 1A.

Blue Hills RCMP continue to investigate with assistance from the chief medical examiner's office, RCMP said.