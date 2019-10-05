Hunters find possible human bones outside of Thompson, RCMP say
A group of hunters called RCMP Wednesday after they found what could be human bones near a remote lake southeast of Thompson, Man.
An investigation is underway, including the major crimes and forensic units and medical examiner
A spokesperson for RCMP said officers went to Cauchon Lake, which is southeast of the northern city, and discovered eight bones.
Thompson RCMP are currently investigating with the major crime service, the chief medical examiner and forensic identification unit.
No more details are available at this time.