Hunters find possible human bones outside of Thompson, RCMP say
Manitoba·New

A group of hunters called RCMP Wednesday after they found what could be human bones near a remote lake southeast of Thompson, Man.

An investigation is underway, including the major crimes and forensic units and medical examiner

CBC News ·
RCMP says an investigation is ongoing after eight bones were found near a lake outside of Thompson, Man. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

A spokesperson for RCMP said officers went to Cauchon Lake, which is southeast of the northern city, and discovered eight bones.

Thompson RCMP are currently investigating with the major crime service, the chief medical examiner and forensic identification unit.

No more details are available at this time.

RCMP said a group of hunters found what could be human bones near Cauchon Lake Wednesday. (Google Maps)
