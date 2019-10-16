RCMP work with First Nations to repatriate human bones found near Thompson

Human bones found in northern Manitoba earlier this month are believed to belong to an Indigenous person and RCMP want to see them get a proper burial.

Arrangements are currently underway with local First Nations and the provincial Historic Resources Branch to return the bones to their proper community.

A group of hunters found the bones near Cauchon Lake, about 90 kilometres southeast of Thompson, on Oct. 2.

An investigation was undertaken with the RCMP's forensic identification unit and the province's chief medical examiner and it was determined the bones are archeological, not criminal, in nature, RCMP said.

Now it's a matter of determining where they belong.