Hudson's Bay Company officially closes downtown Winnipeg location

Hudson's Bay Company is closing its downtown Winnipeg location two months earlier than announced due to pandemic restrictions.

In October, the company said it was set to close in February due to "shifting consumer behaviour." But on Monday, a spokesperson with the retailer confirmed the doors are officially closed on Nov. 30.

"In light of recently announced restrictions on non-essential retail by the Government of Manitoba, we have made the decision to close this location," a statement from spokesperson Tiffany Bourré said.

The company said it will continue to serve Winnipeggers at its Polo Park and St. Vital locations, as well as online.

Once a retail hub in the city, in recent years, only two of the building's six floors have been open to shoppers. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

"The historic building has been a landmark in Winnipeg for generations and we remain committed to working with partners to find opportunities for this location that will have a positive impact on the community," Bourré said.

The Hudson's Bay Company building at the corner of Portage Avenue and Memorial Boulevard opened on Nov. 18, 1926. In recent years, only two of the six floors of the building were open to customers.