Power outage forces Health Sciences Centre to divert ambulances for an hour

Health Sciences Centre experienced a power outage overnight Tuesday, forcing the hospital to run on backup generators.

Olivia Baldwin, a spokesperson for Shared Health, said the power outage occurred 10:43 p.m. Tuesday, and lasted until 2:44 a.m. Wednesday. She said generators came online "within seconds" to provide power to the hospital.

The outage was caused by an issue with the hospital's electrical switchgear

While HSC was able to continue to provide patient care throughout the outage, ambulances were redirected to other sites for about an hour.

Shared Health is still investigating the root cause of the electrical fault.