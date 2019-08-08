Power outage forces Health Sciences Centre to divert ambulances for an hour
Health Sciences Centre experienced a power outage overnight Wednesday, forcing generators to kick in to provide electricity for the hospital.
Health Sciences Centre experienced a power outage overnight Tuesday, forcing the hospital to run on backup generators.
Olivia Baldwin, a spokesperson for Shared Health, said the power outage occurred 10:43 p.m. Tuesday, and lasted until 2:44 a.m. Wednesday. She said generators came online "within seconds" to provide power to the hospital.
While HSC was able to continue to provide patient care throughout the outage, ambulances were redirected to other sites for about an hour.
Shared Health is still investigating the root cause of the electrical fault.
