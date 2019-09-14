Sister remembers 'beautiful, huge heart' of pedestrian killed near Health Sciences Centre

Cheryl Moore remembers how she learned about the fatal collision that killed her sister, Clara Peterson, near Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre earlier this week.

"I was at work and my brother came running in there, and said one of Clara's best friends is trying to get in touch with me. She said Clara's been hit and they're doing CPR on her.

"I was just in total shock," Moore said.

Her sister, who would have been 58 years old next week, was struck by a vehicle on William Avenue around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Winnipeg police said.

Moore, who lives in Nelson House, Man., remembers her sister as a kind, generous person who had a "beautiful, huge heart for everybody."

On the day she was killed, she had gone to HSC to visit a sick relative.

"Every time she heard there was someone in the hospital who was from back home [Nelson House], she always made a point to go visit them. That's something she enjoyed doing," Moore said.

"She loved people and sometimes she was there all day and all evening, sometimes being with people who were very sick, and she would stay there until they took their last breath."

Cheryl Moore, centre, remembers her sister Clara, left, as a generous and compassionate woman. (Cheryl Hunter-Moore/Facebook)

Moore said she doesn't harbour ill will toward the driver of the car that hit her sister, who police said stayed at the scene.

"He stuck around and was in total shock. We're just thinking about him and praying for him too," she said.

There's no word on whether charges are pending against the driver.

Moore said there will be a wake for Peterson in Nelson House on Monday. Her funeral will be on Tuesday, just one day before her birthday.

"My nieces said, 'Don't do it.' They don't want their mom buried on her birthday. It's really hard for them.

"They keep breaking down, and it's really hard to see that."