Master plan for Winnipeg Health Sciences Centre may bring change to province's biggest hospital

A new master plan for Manitoba's biggest hospital will make sure services provided at the large downtown Winnipeg campus will help meet current and future health-care needs in the province, Health Minister Cameron Friesen says.

A long-term blueprint to be developed for the Winnipeg Health Sciences Centre will give direction to future development and help align the services offered by the provincial government and its health-care partners, the Health Ministry said in a news release Monday.

"HSC is Manitoba's hospital and is the province's tertiary centre for trauma, transplants, burns, neurosciences, complex cancer care, and delivers the most specialized care for adults and children," Minister Cameron Friesen said in the release.

The master plan will include an inventory of campus facilities and existing services, as well as any anticipated shifts in the location of specific clinical services to best meet the changing population's needs.

More than 8,000 staff, physicians and volunteers care for patients at the hospital's campus, which spans 39 acres and more than 4 million square feet of occupied space in the area within Notre Dame Avenue to the south, Sherbrook Street to the east, William Avenue to the north and Tecumseh Street to the west.

Thousands of staff, physicians and volunteers care for patients at Health Sciences Centre, which stands on 39 acres of land near Winnipeg's centre. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

The province has spent significant capital dollars on a new Ambulatory Care Clinic, the Women's Hospital, the Acute Stroke Unit and the Mental Health Crisis Response Centre, the news release says.

Every clinical hospital-based service available in the province is offered at HSC, with the exception of cardiac surgery and eye surgery, its website says.

"It is essential to have the comprehensive view of the development of the campus," Friesen said.

Its emergency department sees more than 330 patients per day.

"Any campus redevelopment must take into account the priorities and population health needs of Manitobans," said Dr. Brock Wright, president and CEO of Shared Health, the health authority responsible for Health Sciences Centre. The master plan will help ensure they can meet those needs, he said.

The plan for capital spending at HSC is the first in a series of master planning efforts, Friesen said.