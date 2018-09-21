Lab at HSC evacuated after 'potentially reactive' substance found
A pathology lab at the Health Sciences Centre was evacuated Monday after a small amount of a potentially dangerous substance was found.
No risk to rest of hospital, WRHA spokesperson says
A pathology lab at the Health Sciences Centre was evacuated Monday after a small amount of a "potentially reactive" substance was found.
The substance is a standard lab material in its liquid form, but it was found in its dry form, said a WRHA spokesperson.
Safety staff from Shared Health, the HSC fire marshal, and security immediately secured the lab, and staff working in the immediate area were evacuated as a precaution.
There is no risk to the rest of the hospital and the Winnipeg Police Service is arranging the safe removal of the substance.
More from CBC Manitoba:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.