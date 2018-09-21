Lab at HSC evacuated after 'potentially reactive' substance found

A pathology lab at the Health Sciences Centre was evacuated Monday after a small amount of a "potentially reactive" substance was found.

The substance is a standard lab material in its liquid form, but it was found in its dry form, said a WRHA spokesperson.

Safety staff from Shared Health, the HSC fire marshal, and security immediately secured the lab, and staff working in the immediate area were evacuated as a precaution.

There is no risk to the rest of the hospital and the Winnipeg Police Service is arranging the safe removal of the substance.

