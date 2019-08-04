Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre adult ER reopens following evacuation Sunday afternoon

The adult emergency room at Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre has reopened following reports of a smell of gas that forced its evacuation on Sunday afternoon.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the hospital around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday after the smell was detected in the adult emergency department.

Sixty-five patients were moved out of the department within 20 minutes to other areas of the hospital, HSC COO Ronan Segrave told reporters on Sunday evening, while patients arriving at the hospital were diverted to other hospitals.

Firefighters, along with Manitoba Hydro, did not detect any gas levels, but are doing further tests to figure out what could have caused the odour.

"They're still looking to find out the exact cause of the chemical that is causing the smell," said Andre Berard, an assistant chief with WFPS.

"But it's not natural gas or there's no CO or Carbon Monoxide or any kind of those gasses present in the building."

Shared Health said patients were diverted to other city hospitals while firefighters investigated the smell. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Ambulances were also redirected, with the exception of those transporting patients requiring care for major trauma, burns, strokes and other major neurosurgical issues, Shared Health said.

Patients were allowed back into the adult emergency room at around 6:45 p.m., officials said.

The children's ER and other areas of the hospital were unaffected by the evacuation.