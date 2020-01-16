Winnipeg's Children's Hospital postpones some elective surgeries over rise in flu patients

A number of elective pediatric surgeries are being postponed at Health Sciences Centre Children's Hospital over a spike in cases of respiratory illnesses, including influenza, Shared Health announced in a release Thursday.

In just over a month, the hospital has admitted 120 babies and children with lab-confirmed cases of infections and influenza-like illnesses.

In the same time frame, more than 6,500 children have gone to the emergency department — which is a "significant increase" from the same time frame a year earlier, the release said.

"We have increased our capacity in the [pediatric intensive care unit] and in other areas of Children's [Hospital] however the sustained nature of the increase has made it necessary for us to look at all options to ensure we have the ability to continue to admit and care for our sickest children," said Nicole Sneath, the director of child health at HSC Winnipeg.

Emergency and urgent surgeries, day surgeries and cancer cases are not affected by this announcement.

Shared Health estimates this will affect less than five surgeries a week.

"Surgeons will review planned surgeries on a case-by-case basis to determine those that may be safely

postponed," said Dr. Patricia Birk, medical director of child health at HSC.

"Our focus is on those surgical cases where the patient is able to safely remain at home until their surgery and where a short delay will not have negative medical consequences."

HSC Children's Hospital is home to the province's only pediatric intensive care unit and is the site of many pediatric surgeries in the province.

This is the second hospital in the city to postpone elective surgeries.

St. Boniface Hospital began postponing some non-urgent and elective surgeries that require hospitalization this past Friday over high numbers of emergency room visits and intensive care requests related to the flu.