Video

How a 22-year-old Manitoba ringette player is mentoring the next generation of young players

Shannon Sarahs has played ringette for most of her life and currently plays in the National Ringette League with Manitoba Intact. She is passing on her love of the sport by coaching the young players of the Assiniboia West Wildcats in Winnipeg. Written and directed by Andrew Wall, camera work by Josh Heida, produced by Kyle Bornais.