Crews rush to houseboat fire, possible explosion in Winnipeg

Emergency crews were called to a fire and reports of a possible explosion in south Winnipeg on Thursday night.

Firefighters found a houseboat and trailer engulfed in flames just before 10:30 p.m. on Cadboro Road in the Bridgwater Forest neighbourhood.

There were no hydrants in the area so water had to be shuttled in using tankers, a news release from the city says.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are available at this time.

