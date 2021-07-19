Second phase of rapid housing project in Winnipeg given federal funding

Vulnerable Winnipeggers will soon have access to more affordable housing, thanks to the second phase of the Rapid Housing Initiative.

On Monday, the federal government announced $12.8 million in funding to expand housing for those in uncertain housing situations, living in temporary shelters because of the pandemic and those experiencing or at risk of homelessness. In Winnipeg, women, women fleeing domestic violence, Indigenous and Black Canadian communities are given priority.

Launched last October, the RHI is part of the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation, under the National Housing Strategy. The NHS is committed to a 10-year plan to invest $72 billion across Canada to improve housing conditions for Canadians.

"Each and every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. But far too many Canadians are forced to make the choice between paying for their groceries or paying for their rent," says Families, Children and Social Development Minister Ahmed Hussen.

"As the pandemic hit, those who were already in precarious housing situations were the most impacted."

Speedy timeline, results-focused

In the second phase of the housing project, 51 affordable homes will be built in 12 months or less. Mayor Brian Bowman says the speed of the project is a beneficial aspect.

"What I love most about this program is it is rapid, it's also outcome-focused ... the investments the federal government has made is going to help a lot of people in our community. When governments work together, we can achieve positive outcomes."

Terry Duguid, member of Parliament for Winnipeg South and minister responsible for the CMHC, said the project is helping even more Canadians than first anticipated.

"In times of crisis, the hardest hit are often the most vulnerable in our communities.... We set an initial goal of 3,000, we've blown past that goal and are currently on track to build 4,700 homes," Duguid said in an announcement Monday.

Bowman says the recipients for the second phase of housing will be announced in the near future. He notes there were 33 applicants this time around, which were narrowed down based on numerous factors. In the first phase, which began last April, $12.5 million was funded to create 88 homes currently under construction.

Riverwood House, designed by Sputnik Architecture, is a 40-unit housing complex expected to open in 2021. (Sputnik Architecture)

Construction underway, more to come

Developments such as the Riverwood House, located in the city's Elmwood neighbourhood, aim to have 40 new rental units in Winnipeg for people experiencing housing instability and those who are recovering from struggles with addiction and mental health, said Hussen on Monday.

"Because of great progress and outcomes, we are accelerating the investments of existing funding so money can get out the door faster," Hussen said. "Since the beginning of the pandemic, we've invested over $7 million."

With this expansion, the initiative will create over 9,200 affordable homes across the country, providing not only shelter, but economic prosperity as well, according to a news release about the project.

"These investments will stimulate the local economy. They will create good, well-paying middle class jobs when they're needed the most," says Hussen.

Veteran support

A $45 million dollar pilot program was also announced Monday to end chronic homelessness among veterans.

"Altogether, we're not only working to reduce chronic homelessness, we are working to eliminate chronic homelessness from Canada," says Minister Hussen.

"This is about making sure everyone has a better quality of life and everyone has an equal chance at success. Housing matters. It matters for the well-being of Canadians, it matters as we build back better. And it matters that we ensure the most vulnerable have a permanent and safe place to call home."