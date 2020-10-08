Shots crash through window of Dauphin home

At least three bullets ripped through the window of a home in Dauphin.

The shooting happened Sunday night, between 11:30 p.m. and midnight, RCMP said.

The holes cut through the top glass, the aluminum frame and the lower glass of the window on Merrell Avenue.

Nobody was injured, police said.

RCMP ask anyone with information to call 204-622-5020. Anonymous tips can also be reported by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or going online.

