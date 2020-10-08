Skip to Main Content
Shots crash through window of Dauphin home
Manitoba

Shots crash through window of Dauphin home

At least three bullets ripped through the window of a home in Dauphin.

Shooting happened Sunday night, between 11:30 p.m. and midnight, RCMP say

CBC News ·
Three bullet holes can be seen lined up in the window — in the corner of the top glass, through the aluminum frame in the middle and in the lower glass. (RCMP)

At least three bullets ripped through the window of a home in Dauphin.

The shooting happened Sunday night, between 11:30 p.m. and midnight, RCMP said.

The holes cut through the top glass, the aluminum frame and the lower glass of the window on Merrell Avenue.

Nobody was injured, police said.

RCMP ask anyone with information to call 204-622-5020. Anonymous tips can also be reported by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or going online.

More news from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now