Winnipeg crews rush to 3 house fires in 2 hours, 1 person injured

Three separate fires caused a lot of damage to two houses and a duplex in Winnipeg on Christmas Eve.

Crews were first called out around 1:30 a.m. to a single-storey home in the 700 block of Burrows Avenue in the city's North End.

There was extensive smoke, fire and water damage to this home on Burrows Avenue. (John Einarson/CBC)

The flames were extinguished by 2 a.m. but there was extensive smoke, fire and water damage, according to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

No one was inside the house at the time of the fire, which is under investigation.

Redwood Avenue fire

Just as the Burrows fire was coming to an end, fire crews had to respond to another just a few blocks away at a duplex in the 500 block of Redwood Avenue.

Flames seen through the windows when firefighters pulled up, according to the WFPS.

Everyone inside the building had fled their suites by the time crews arrived, and there were no injuries reported.

The fire was extinguished by about 3:15 a.m. The duplex suffered extensive smoke, fire and water damage, the WFPS said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Greene Avenue fire

Around 3:20 a.m. crews responded to another house fire, this time in the 400 block of Greene Avenue in the city's East Kildonan area.

The single-storey house was fully involved in flames, which took crews an hour to put out. They remained on scene for some time afterward, ripping open walls and the roof to ensure all hot spots had been extinguished.

The only person inside the house when the fire broke out managed to get out safely before crews arrived, and was immediately treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation before being transported to hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.