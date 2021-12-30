House destroyed by fire in Winnipeg's Lord Roberts neighbourhood

A 2½-storey home in Winnipeg was consumed by flames on Wednesday, leaving an icy shell by Thursday morning as fire crews fought through the night in frigid temperatures.

Emergency crews were called just before 10 p.m. to the single-family home on Beresford Avenue, off of Daly Street. When they arrived, the fire was already going strong and heavy smoke was blanketing the air.

Everyone inside the house had managed to get out safely while a neighbouring home was also evacuated as a precaution, a news release from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said.

Some of the flames were fought back before crews were forced to get out of the house due to safety concerns.

Multiple hoses, as well as an aerial ladder to target the roof, were used and crews were frequently rotated due to the extreme cold. Temperatures through the night dropped to –33 C with a wind chill that made it feel more like –45, according to Environment Canada.

A collapse zone was also created around the house as a result of concerns about its structural integrity. A large section of the roof had fallen in by Thursday morning.

The home is expected to be a complete loss and the cause of the fire will be under investigation once fire crews have finished up.

They are expected to be on scene for an extended period of time.

The street has been blocked to traffic and people are asked to avoid the area.

Cats found dead in Talbot fire

The city's firefighters were also called to a blaze in the Elmwood neighbourhood around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Flames could be seen coming from a two-storey duplex on Talbot Avenue between Grey and Eaton streets, the WFPS release said.

All occupants were already out and unharmed when crews arrived but two cats were found dead inside. As well, a firefighter suffered a minor injury that was treated on scene.

The fire was declared under control at 10 p.m.

The City of Winnipeg's emergency social services was called to help the residents find temporary accommodations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are currently available.

One unit in the duplex has fire and smoke damage while the other unit has some smoke damage. No damage estimates are available.

