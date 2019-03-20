West End house fire forces neighbours to flee

A fire in Winnipeg's West End gutted a house Tuesday night and forced families to flee two neighbouring homes.

Emergency crews were called around 7:30 p.m. CT and found flames darting out of the two-storey home at 755 Beverley St.

Heavy smoke was also filling the air on the street, just south of Notre Dame Avenue.

The houses on both sides of the burning one were evacuated "out of an abundance of caution," according to a news release from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

The outside wall of the home is scorched where flames were reaching outside, through the windows. (Warren Kay/CBC)

The fire was under control by 8 p.m. but the home suffered significant fire, smoke and water damage.

The neighbours were allowed to return to their homes once the fire was extinguished. Crews also did a full search of the house at 755 Beverley and determined no one had been inside at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.