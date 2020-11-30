2 people sent to hospital, dog rescued from house fire in Winnipeg
Two people were sent to hospital and a dog was rescued after a house fire Sunday night near Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg.
Several other people got out of house before fire crews arrived
Two people were sent to hospital and a dog was rescued after a house fire Sunday night near Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg.
Emergency crews were called around 9:30 p.m. to the two-storey home on McDermot Avenue, between Tecumseh and Arlington streets.
When they arrived, they could see smoke coming from the home and helped get two people out. They were later reported to be in stable condition in hospital.
A number of other people had already gotten out of the house before crews arrived. Fire crews also rescued a dog and reunited it with its owner.
The fire was declared under control at 10:17 p.m. No damage estimates were available.
The cause is under investigation.
More from CBC Manitoba:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.