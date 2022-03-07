Fire razes duplex in Winnipeg's Centennial area

A 2½-storey duplex was destroyed by fire Sunday night in Winnipeg but no one was hurt.

Emergency crews were called around 10:20 p.m. to the large home at 367 Elgin Ave. in the city's Centennial neighbourhood and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure.

Residents were already safely out of the house when crews arrived, according to a news release from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

Fire crews initially went inside but quickly deteriorating conditions forced them to get out and attack the flames from the exterior.

They were still on scene as of 8 a.m. Monday and it is expected the operations would continue throughout the morning, the city release stated.

There is no damage estimate yet but the house is expected to be a total loss, according to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service. (Submitted by Robert Nicolas) All residents on the home managed to escape safely before fire crews arrived. (Submitted by Robert Nicolas)

Below-freezing temperatures created challenging conditions for firefighters as the area around the scene grew increasingly icy and slippery from the water.

Crews were being rotated throughout the night and morning to get breaks from the cold.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage estimates are not available, but the house is expected to be a complete loss.

Elgin remains closed between Princess and Ellen streets, and once the roads are re-opened, drivers and pedestrians are urged to be careful due to ice in the area.