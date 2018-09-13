Lightning strike burns down house in West St. Paul

A house just north of Winnipeg was destroyed Wednesday after a lightning strike set it ablaze.

Homeowner Louise Evaschesen was inside her large bungalow at 3160 Pipeline Rd. in West St. Paul, watching TV around 10 p.m. as a storm rumbled outside.

"All of a sudden I heard a huge, huge crack of thunder, enough to make me jump right out of my chair," she said.

"The TV went off and I thought, oh well. So I got my flashlight and decided to go to bed."

Just after she crawled under the covers, her phone rang. It was her neighbour telling her flames were coming from the peak of her attached garage.

"So I grabbed my keys to get my car out because I didn't want it to explode," Evaschesen said.

But with the power out, the garage door opener wouldn't work. So Evaschesen ran outside and could see the flames and called 911.

Homeowner Louise Evaschesen said she heard a loud crack of thunder and the TV went off. Moments later her neighbour called to say the house was on fire. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC) Homeowner Louise Evaschesen walks in front of the rubble of her garage and the remains of a burned vehicle inside. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

A neighbour came over with a truck where Evaschesen could sit and be sheltered from the rain as they waited for the fire department.

"They came and they worked so, so hard. They got here about 10:45 p.m. and we left at 3 a.m. and they were still working," she said. "They did the best they could."

Nobody was hurt and there were no animals in the home, Evaschesen said, standing outside the burned shell of her home on Thursday as smoke could still be seen rising from it..

"It's very, very difficult [to look at]. We built this place, every square inch of it," she said. "It's pretty hard to lose it."