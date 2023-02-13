Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Crews fight house fire in Winnipeg's West End

A house fire in Winnipeg's West End temporarily closed a section of Ellice Avenue on Monday.

Emergency crews were called around 5:30 a.m.

CBC News ·
Smoke pours from the triangle peak of a small house. The exterior of the house, just under the peak at an attic vent, is charred black. Fire hoses lie across the front yard and a fire truck is in the foreground.
Smoke can be seen coming from the attic vent of a house on Victor Street. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

A house fire in Winnipeg's West End temporarily closed a section of Ellice Avenue on Monday.

Emergency crews were called around 5:30 a.m. to a small bungalow on Victor Street, just north of Ellice.

Smoke could be seen coming from the peak of the roof and a portion of the exterior, around an attic vent, was charred black.

Ellice was reopened around 7 a.m. as crews began cleaning up.

There is no word on any injuries or the cause of the fire.

A close-up photo shows an open front door of a Fire hoses lie across the front yard of a small bungalow
Fire hoses lie across the front yard of a bungalow on Victor Street in Winnipeg, just north of Ellice Avenue. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now