Crews fight house fire in Winnipeg's West End

A house fire in Winnipeg's West End temporarily closed a section of Ellice Avenue on Monday.

Emergency crews were called around 5:30 a.m. to a small bungalow on Victor Street, just north of Ellice.

Smoke could be seen coming from the peak of the roof and a portion of the exterior, around an attic vent, was charred black.

Ellice was reopened around 7 a.m. as crews began cleaning up.

There is no word on any injuries or the cause of the fire.