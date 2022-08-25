Crews fight house fire in Winnipeg's West End

The smell of smoke is wafting through parts of central Winnipeg as crews fight a house fire in the West End.

Multiple fire trucks were called to a home on Banning Street, just off Wellington Avenue, around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Large sections of the roof have collapsed on the 2½-storey house, with firefighters directing water at the flames from the ground as well as from above.

Sarah Crawley, who lives next door to the house, called 911 after the sounds of the fire woke her husband up. The couple's bedroom window faces the house that was burning.

"It was engulfed. Flames were shooting out the back of the house," Crawley said.

Firefighters attack the flames from the street as well as from an aerial bucket. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

There is no word yet from officials about whether the house was occupied. Crawley and her husband, John Ervin, said it was vacant and in the process of being renovated.

There had been a pile of wood debris in the backyard, and Ervin said he's been worried someone might set it ablaze.

"And when I woke up, I said 'It's happening,'" he said. "When I came out, I could see the whole back part of the house on fire."

The couple has had to leave their house but Sarah Crawley said firefighters went in to check on it and said there doesn't appear to be any fire damage inside, although they will likely have water in the basement.

"We haven't been allowed to cross the lines to see the side of our house that is next to the house that burned," Crawley said.

"I'm incredibly grateful that my husband woke up [and] that we had our window open so we heard the fire before it got too far."

A large section of the roof is missing at the rear of the house. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

Banning is closed between Notre Dame and Wellington avenues. The city's traffic management centre posted on Twitter that the street will likely remain closed for an extended period of time.

The public is being asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

