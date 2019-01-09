Crews battle house fire on Wellington Crescent, 1 sent to hospital

A house fire on Wellington Crescent has sent one person to hospital and shut down part of the mansion-lined street in Winnipeg.

Police said a call came in around 9:45 a.m. about a house on fire at Wellington and Oxford Street.

A firefighter walks under a cloud of smoke from a house fire on Wellington Crescent. (Gary Solilak/CBC) Wellington Crescent is blocked to traffic as crews fight a fire on Wednesday afternoon. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

One person was taken to hospital in stable condition but it was not the homeowner, who got safely out of the bungalow before emergency personnel arrived, according to the fire chief on scene.

The fire started in the basement, which has made it a challenge to access, the chief said.

Wellington is blocked in both directions from Guelph to Waverley streets. Traffic is being rerouted and drivers are asked to avoid the area.