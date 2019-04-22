Dog rescued from Corydon area house fire

No injuries have been reported after a fire tore through a Corydon neighbourhood home Sunday.

Fire crews were called to the single-storey home at 697 Warsaw Avenue at about 6:15 p.m.

District Chief Ted McDougall said the fire appears to have started in the kitchen area before spreading into the attic.

He said firefighters were able to get the fire under control within about 30 minutes.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and firefighters were able to rescue a dog from the blaze. (Travis Golby/CBC)

No one was home when the fire broke out, and McDougall said crews were able to safely rescue a dog that was in the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and an estimate on damage wasn't immediately available.

