2 people in unstable condition after escaping house fire south of Winnipeg Perimeter highway

Two people were taken to the hospital in unstable condition after a house fire broke out south of the Winnipeg Perimeter highway Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews received a call at 1:45 p.m. and 15 units were dispatched to the bungalow on St. Anne's Road.

The two residents had already evacuated the home when crews arrived, Platoon Chief Dan Tomchuk said.

Crews encountered heavy flames and smoke, but were not able to enter the house—which is outside the city water district—until they established a water supply.

Tomchuk told CBC News that flames were seen on the main floor going into the attic.

The house is a write off, as it was burning for some time.

The cause of fire is under investigation.

