1 person dead after house fire on Polson Avenue

One person is dead after a house fire quickly ripped through a home on Polson Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to a house explosion at 2:20 p.m., and they found the home already engulfed.

They found one person inside, and were able to get them outside, but they have since died, said Gordon Cannell, district fire chief and incident commander.

Cannell said the person's age and gender are not known.

Other occupants of the house have been accounted for, he said.

High temperatures complicated fire fight

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

"The whole house is a total loss, and we don't have a dollar value right now," Cannell said.

"Because of the high humidity and high temperature it's been an issue, so we've rotated the crews through and made sure they were hydrated. It looks like we're going to be on scene for a while yet."

Cannell said the houses to either side were damaged. No one was injured but they were evacuated, he said.

Neighbour Ben Sanlikowski was having an afternoon nap when his wife woke him up to see the huge fire across the street.

"The walls on both the east and west side of the house were blown right out, so I'm assuming it was an explosion," Sanlikowski said. "We just watched the fire. When most of it was out, you could see about, maybe oh six foot flames coming out of the basement ... quite a large flame, they were pouring water but it wasn't going out."

A neighbour kicked down the door on the west-side house to rescue a dog trapped inside, he said.

"It burned all the grass, the front yard lawn is burned right to the street. It was extremely hot," he said.

'No time at all'

"So they poured water on all sides, and from the top ... it went up in no time, just no time at all."

He said a Manitoba Hydro backhoe was parked in front of the house.

Winnipeg police said they would release more details on Monday.