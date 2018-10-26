2 feared dead in Winnipeg house fire

Two people are missing and feared dead after an early morning house fire in Winnipeg's North Point Douglas neighbourhood.

Neighbours helped people get out of the two-storey home, including a woman and a teenaged boy who were forced to jump from the second level.

Police arrived 2:15 a.m. and people were screaming, racing around in a panic, according to witnesses.

When firefighters arrived shortly afterwards, the home at 68 Prince Edward Street was fully engulfed flames.

Two people are still unaccounted for in the Point Douglas house fire. (Erin Brohman/CBC)

Crews haven't been able to get inside to search for two other people who, it is believed, were unable to escape.

The fire continues to burn and has consumed the upper level of the house.

"It's devastating," said Jaqueline Bear, who lives nearby and was one of those who helped the two people that jumped from the second level.

Her husband was first to see the flames and call 911. The couple then ran to the house to help.

A neighbour was already there, calling to the woman and teen on the second floor.

"He was there and he coaxed them down but they wouldn't jump," said Bear. "And then I came to help and then they jumped."

She and neighbours helped the woman, in her 50s and covered in burns, walk to an ambulance. She and the boy, aged 17, were then rushed to hospital.

The woman is listed in critical condition in hospital and the boy is listed in unstable condition.