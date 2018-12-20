Skip to Main Content
9 escape as fire destroys home in Oak Bluff, southwest of Winnipeg

An entire house, the attached garage and everything inside went up in flames on Thursday morning in Oak Bluff.
A house was consumed in flames early Thursday just south of Winnipeg in Oak Bluff. (Manitoba RCMP)

There were nine people inside when the fire broke out and all were able to escape unharmed, RCMP said.

Police were called to the home on Park Avenue, in the community southwest of Winnipeg, just before 1:30 a.m.

The fire department from the Rural Municipality of McDonald was already on scene and the house was fully engulfed.

The RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the blaze.

When RCMP arrived to the home on Park Avenue just before 1:30 a.m., the building was already fully engulfed. (RCMP Manitoba)
