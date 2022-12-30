Fire destroys vacant house, shuts section of Selkirk Avenue in Winnipeg

A fire in a vacant house has shut down a street in Winnipeg's North End.

Emergency crews were called just after 4 a.m. to Selkirk Avenue, between Arlington and Sinclair streets.

They found heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-storey house and launched a defensive fire attack from the outside as it was not safe for them to enter, a news release from the city said.

An aerial ladder truck is being used to attack the flames from above while also protecting neighbouring homes — both of which have been evacuated.

No injuries have been reported.

Due to a fire, Emergency crews have closed EB/WB Selkirk Ave between Arlington & Sinclair. Please avoid area & use alternate routes. Closure is expected to last throughout the day.

Crews are expected to be on scene for an extended period of time, with the street closure lasting throughout the day.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

No damage estimates are available at this time but the house is expected to be a complete loss, the city said.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation.