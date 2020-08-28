Fire damages home, shuts down street in Winnipeg's Centennial area

Streets are blocked and a house in Winnipeg's Centennial neighbourhood is heavily damaged due to a Friday morning fire.

Fire crews were called out just before 1 a.m. to the vacant 2½-storey duplex at the corner of McDermot Avenue and Juno Street, near Health Sciences Centre.

When they arrived, the house was engulfed in smoke and flames, city officials said in a news release. A neighbouring home was evacuated as a precaution as crews battled the fire.

One firefighter was injured but did not have to go to the hospital, the news release says.

Crews continue to spray down a house in the city's Centennial neighbourhood, hours after being called out around 1 a.m. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

Crews were still at the house at 8:30 a.m., soaking the house from several sides and from an aerial ladder above. They are expected to be fighting this fire "well into the day," the city said.

McDermot is closed between Juno and Isabel streets and is expected to be for some time.

The cause of the fire will be investigated when the area is safe. No damage estimates are available at this time but the structure is believed to be a complete loss, the city said.

