House fire shuts down street in West End Winnipeg

A house fire has closed part of Maryland Street in Winnipeg's West End.

It is blocked to traffic between Ellice and St. Matthews avenues and is expected to remain closed through the morning rush hour — mostly because of ice coating the road from the firefighting efforts.

"We've had trees falling over because of the amount of water we've put on the structure," platoon Chief Alden Darragh said.

The fire in a vacant, boarded-up 2 1/2-storey home was reported just before 4 a.m., fire officials said.

Flames and heavy smoke were coming from the roof and windows of the building when fire crews arrived, they said.

A collapsed section of the roof can be seen through the upper floor window frame. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

The houses on either side were evacuated as a precaution, with residents sheltering inside a Winnipeg Transit bus.

Firefighters mounted a defensive attack and the fire was declared under control at 6:30 a.m. but crews are expected to be on Maryland throughout the day, putting out hot spots.

No injuries were reported but the blaze left the house heavily damaged with parts of it collapsing, including a section of roof.

Trees in the area of the fire are coated in ice and some have collapsed, fire officials say. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimate was available, the city said.

Drivers are warned to be careful in the area when the street reopens because of the ice on the road.

