Fire, police respond to house fire in William Whyte neighbourhood
Broken windows and debris seen outside affected residence on Magnus Avenue
Winnipeg fire and police crews responded to a house fire in the William Whyte neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.
Crews were called to the 500 block of Magnus Ave., at around 1:45 p.m., and encountered heavy smoke coming from a two-storey home, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said in a news release.
They launched an offensive attack and declared the fire under control at 1:57 p.m.
No injuries were reported, and crews did not find any occupants when they searched the house.
The front windows on the first and second floors and the second-storey windows at the back of the house appeared to have been broken, and a piece of jean material could be seen on the roof outside the second floor window.
Debris was strewn in front of the building, while a mattress, chairs and wood scraps rested along the fence at the back.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no damage estimates are available at this time, the release said.
