Fire, police respond to house fire in William Whyte neighbourhood
Winnipeg fire crews and police responded to a house fire on Magnus Avenue near Andrews Street on Saturday afternoon.

Broken windows and debris seen outside affected residence on Magnus Avenue

CBC News ·
An officer speaks with a resident across the fence of a fire scene on Magnus Avenue. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Winnipeg fire and police crews responded to a house fire in the William Whyte neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called to the 500 block of Magnus Ave., at around 1:45 p.m., and encountered heavy smoke coming from a two-storey home, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said in a news release.

They launched an offensive attack and declared the fire under control at 1:57 p.m.

No injuries were reported, and crews did not find any occupants when they searched the house.

The front windows on the first and second floors and the second-storey windows at the back of the house appeared to have been broken, and a piece of jean material could be seen on the roof outside the second floor window.

Debris was strewn in front of the building, while a mattress, chairs and wood scraps rested along the fence at the back.

The windows on both the first and second floors appear to be blown out. (Travis Golby/CBC)

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no damage estimates are available at this time, the release said.

