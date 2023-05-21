Content
Manitoba

2 firefighters injured, 2 cats dead after Winnipeg house fire

A house fire in Winnipeg on Saturday left two firefighters with minor injuries and a family's two cats dead.

Preliminary observations suggest the fire was caused by unattended cooking

Residents of a house that caught fire in Transcona on Saturday managed to get out safely before emergency crews arrived, but their cats were still inside. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Crews were called just after 4:30 p.m. to a single-family bungalow on Macoun Place in Transcona.

When they arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from the house, a news release from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said. The fire under control about an hour later.

Residents of the house had managed to get out safely before emergency crews arrived. But their cats were still inside.

Firefighters located the animals and attempted to resuscitate them but were unsuccessful.

Two firefighters sustained injuries and were assessed by paramedics on scene, the news release stated. They did not need to be sent to hospital.

Damage estimates were not yet available and the cause is still under investigation. However, preliminary observations suggest the fire was accidental, caused by unattended cooking.

