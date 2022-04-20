Police investigating suspicious death after early morning fire in Winnipeg's North End

Winnipeg police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead following an early morning house fire in the city's North End.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to an active house fire on Flora Avenue, between McGregor and Parr streets, around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said in a news release.

A man was found dead within the home, and the homicide unit is investigating the death as suspicious.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).

