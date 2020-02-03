1 person dead after house fire in Winnipeg

A house fire in Winnipeg on Sunday evening claimed the life of one person.

Emergency crews were called at 7:45 p.m. to the single-family home on Grassie Boulevard in the city's Harbour View South neighbourhood.

When they arrived, the house was engulfed in heavy flames and smoke, according to a news release from the city.

Firefighters pushed their way inside to search the home and found one person who was then pronounced dead. No information on the victim's gender or age was provided by the city.

As the condition of the house deteriorated, crews launched a defensive attack to keep the flames from spreading beyond the home. The fire was declared under control shortly after 8:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

While no damage estimates are available just yet, the home sustained significant damage, the city said.

