House fire on College Avenue causes street closures in Winnipeg's North End

Crews are working to put out a house fire on College Avenue Wednesday morning, leading to some road closures in the area.

College Avenue is closed between Salter Street and Andrews Street, while Powers Street is closed between Mountain Avenue and Boyd Avenue, says a tweet from the City of Winnipeg sent just after 6 a.m.

The streets remained closed at 8:30 a.m. and fire crews were still at the scene.

There's been no information released yet about the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries.