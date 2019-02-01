Fire engulfs top storey of Winnipeg home, forces 7 people out

Seven people were chased from a Winnipeg home as flames engulfed the second storey on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called just before 10 p.m. to the two-storey house on Balmoral Street, between Cumberland and Sargent avenues.

Initial reports indicated one person might be trapped inside, but firefighters did a search and declared it clear.

All seven people were able to get out safely before the crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

At one point, flames could be seen coming out of a window of the upper level. The fire was contained to that floor of the house and was extinguished by 10:30 p.m.

The City of Winnipeg's emergency social services team was also sent out to help the displaced residents find temporary shelter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available at this time.