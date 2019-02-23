'Happy to get my daughter home,' but questions linger over Winnipeg woman's death at Caribbean hotel

As a Winnipeg mother waits for her daughter's body to be flown back to Winnipeg this weekend, she still has questions about what led to the 26-year-old's death while on vacation in the Dominican Republic earlier this month.

Holly Twoheart's daughter Danielle Twoheart died in hospital last Friday. Hotel staff told her it was believed Danielle had fallen from a third-floor balcony at the resort, Twoheart says.

"I'm so lost, I don't even know what to think," said Twoheart. "I'm just happy to get my daughter home."

Twoheart said her daughter's body is expected to arrive in Winnipeg Sunday. She said funeral arrangements have been made for the mother of two for early next week.

More than a week after her daughter's death, she's still left wondering what happened.

Danielle Twoheart, left, and her mother, Holly Twoheart, left Winnipeg for a week-long vacation in the Dominican Republic on Feb. 14. (Photo courtesy of Holly Twoheart)

Twoheart said the two had separated at the all-inclusive hotel and she was back in her room when security came to tell her Danielle had fallen off a third-floor balcony at the hotel. She said the latest information she's been given is that her daughter was running and tripped.

"Their explanation, she was running around and security was trying to get her to bring her back to the room, to escort her," said Twoheart.

"But I guess they said that she was running too fast [and] tripped, tripped and fell over the third floor, and she was hanging on."

Last weekend, a spokesperson from Global Affairs said in a statement that Canadian consular officials were in contact with local authorities to gather information and that consular services were being provided to the family.

CBC News asked Global Affairs Saturday for an update.

In the meantime, Twoheart said she's thinking of getting legal advice to see if there's anything else she can find out about the investigation.

"I'm still wondering, 'cause it doesn't sound right," said Twoheart. "Why did she fall?"